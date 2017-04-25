Agenda of EU-Azerbaijan business forum disclosed

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum will take place in Baku on June 8, 2017 with the support of the European Union, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, which is the organizer of the event, said.

The following five sectors are going to be the major discussion points of the event: economic reforms in Azerbaijan, agriculture and food, environmental technologies, transport and logistics, ICT and e-commerce, Trend reports.

More than 400 participants are expected to attend the forum.

The government officials, experts of relevant public institutions and international company representatives will participate in the event.

News.Az

News.Az