Agreement reached on construction of railway and highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan - President Aliyev

"At this stage, we reached an agreement on the construction of a railway connection and a highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan, but the exact route has not yet been determined," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

“However, the route of the road has not been determined yet. This is a topic for future discussion. We will definitely discuss this at the trilateral meeting with Charles Michel tonight," the head of state said.

A trilateral meeting with the participation of EU Council President Charles Michel, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planned in Brussels today.

News.Az

