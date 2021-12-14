Yandex metrika counter

Agreement reached on construction of railway and highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan - President Aliyev

  • Politics
  • Share
Agreement reached on construction of railway and highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan - President Aliyev

"At this stage, we reached an agreement on the construction of a railway connection and a highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan, but the exact route has not yet been determined," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

“However, the route of the road has not been determined yet. This is a topic for future discussion. We will definitely discuss this at the trilateral meeting with Charles Michel tonight," the head of state said.

A trilateral meeting with the participation of EU Council President Charles Michel, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planned in Brussels today.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      