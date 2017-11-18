Agreement signed on Azerbaijan’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dubai has hosted the 2nd International Participants Meeting (IPM), which is considered as one of the main preparations for the World Expo 2020.

Representatives of the countries participating in the meeting spoke about the work done and future plans in anticipation of the Expo 2020 Dubai, Trend reports.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov informed about the experience of Azerbaijan’s participation in international exhibitions, including the country’s being successfully represented by national pavilion at exhibitions held in Milan, Antalya and Astana in recent years.

An agreement on Azerbaijan’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai was signed within the framework of the meeting.

Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi spoke about the achievements and future stages according to the action plan.

Dimitri Kerkentzes, deputy secretary general of International Exhibitions Bureau, highly appreciated the results achieved.

He noted the importance for Dubai to be ready to host the World Expo 2020 in three years.

World Expo 2020 will be held in Dubai, in the UAE, between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021. The Expo site, which will cover a total of 438 hectares, is located in the Dubai South district, near the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Expo 2020 Dubai is being organized under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

