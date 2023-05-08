Ahmad Ismayilov: National Leader Heydar Aliyev always highly appreciated work of media and journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev had always highly appreciated the work of the media and journalists and had deep respect for the journalist profession, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference themed “National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s media policy and modern Azerbaijani media”, News.Az reports.

The conference was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Ismayilov noted that President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the policies and traditions of the national leader in line with the requirements of the modern era, defined the creation of favorable conditions for the development of the media as one of the priority directions of the state policy.

“This great trust has increased the responsibility of media representatives in carrying out their professional missions,” he added.

News.Az