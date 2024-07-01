AI-92 gasoline, diesel prices raised in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of a litre of RON92 gasoline in Azerbaijan has increased to 1.10 manat, and the cost of diesel has risen from 0.80 manat to 1 manat, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Tariff Council.

A litre of RON92 gasoline in Azerbaijan previously cost 1 manat.“There are increasingly frequent calls from relevant international organizations and the public to protect the environment, reduce emissions from transport and promote cleaner modes of transport. In order to bring fuel quality to high standards and improve the environmental environment, work is being carried out in Azerbaijan to reconstruct and modernize the oil refining industry, investment costs in this area are increasing. The rising cost of diesel fuel and RON92 gasoline, produced in our country in full compliance with the EURO-5 standard, necessitates an increase in prices for these products,” the Tariff Council said in a statement.In this regard, based on a request from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), at a meeting of the Tariff (Price) Council held on June 29, the price of gasoline and diesel fuel RON92 was adjusted.The retail price of RON92 gasoline was increased by 0.10 manat to 1.10 manat per litre, the retail price of diesel fuel was increased by 0.20 manat to 1 manat per litre, the statement reads.As noted, given the higher environmental damage from the use of diesel fuel, the price difference between gasoline and diesel fuel has been reduced in order to shift to higher consumption of gasoline.“Changes in prices will accelerate the transition to fuel-efficient hybrid, electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, while ensuring sustainable energy security,” the Tariff Council notes.It is emphasized that even after the tariff changes, retail prices for RON92 gasoline and diesel fuel are not high compared to most countries.“In most countries, RON92 gasoline is no longer produced or sold, and the price of diesel fuel is increasing in order to reduce its consumption due to greater harm to the environment. The European Union is taking measures to stop the production and registration of new cars with gasoline or diesel engines (with the exception of cars running on carbon-neutral synthetic fuel (e-fuel). The transport structure in Azerbaijan, focused on sustainable development, is adapting to this direction,” the Tariff Council adds.

