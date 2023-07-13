Aide to Azerbaijani President exposes the false publication of Armenian Foreign Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan- Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev exposed the false publication of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, News.az reports.

Ararat Mirzoyan posted a photo of kids who he claims died as a result of the "humanitarian situation in Karabakh" on his Twitter account.

In response, Hikmet Hajiyev stated that Armenia spreads lies and disinformation at the official level without verifying the facts:

" Factchecking and myth-busting needed when FM of Armenia spreading lies/disinformation in official capacity.

1. As local police affirmed 2 kids left unattended by parent, they perished due to negligence and high temperature in the car while sleeping. It is nothing but hypocrisy!

2. Lachin checkpoint is operational but all in all it has nothing to do with this incident.

3. By mentioning Lachin check point Armenian FM probably attempts to mislead as if there are food shortages in Karabakh. But video from Khankandi restaurant shows the opposite," H. Hajiyev said.

News.Az