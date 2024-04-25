Aide to Azerbaijani President: Unforgettable and historical flight: From Fuzuli to Berlin!

"Unforgettable and historical flight: From Fuzuli to Berlin!" Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on X account, News.Az reports.

"Miracles happen when you believe!" he wrote.









News.Az