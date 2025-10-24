Air Canada cuts 400 management jobs after flight attendant strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air Canada has cut around 400 management positions, or about 1% of its total workforce, following a four-day strike earlier this year that disrupted operations and grounded flights.

The airline, Canada’s largest carrier, confirmed the cuts on Thursday, saying the move comes as part of broader efforts to stabilize operations after the labor dispute with more than 10,000 flight attendants, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In September, Air Canada warned of lower adjusted core profit and withdrew its financial forecast due to the strike’s impact. The company is set to report earnings on November 5.

