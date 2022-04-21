AIR Center hosts round table on Azerbaijan-Latin America relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) in Baku hosted Thursday a round table titled “The Pacific Ocean as a link between Azerbaijan and Latin America: the Pacific Alliance”.

Speaking at the event, AIR Center Chairman Farid Shafiyev said Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with the Latin American region, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Shafiyev said there are a number of reasons for Azerbaijan to pursue an active foreign policy within the Pacific Alliance. “This is due to both economic and political reasons. Azerbaijan is now developing the non-oil sector, and there are new prospects in this direction in the Latin American region. Azerbaijan's trade relations with the Latin American countries are on the rise,” he added.

Addressing the round table, Mexican Ambassador to Baku Rodrigo Labardini said Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Mexico in 2007. “We have made progress in bilateral ties after the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico. Later, Mexico inaugurated its embassy in Azerbaijan.”

The diplomat pointed out that the trade between Azerbaijan and the Pacific Alliance grew by nearly 80 percent over the past six years.

Chargé d'Affaires of Chile in Azerbaijan Fidel Coloma and Chargé d'Affaires of Colombia Maria Angela Holguin also took part in the event.

