Air defenses shoot down another drone headed toward Moscow, mayor says

A police officer blocks a road following a reported drone attack in central Moscow on July 24, 2023. Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Sergey Sobyanin said air defense forces intercepted another drone heading toward Moscow, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Yet another drone flying toward Moscow has been destroyed by the Defense Ministry’s air defense system. First responders are working at the scene where the debris fell," Sobyanin wrote in a post on Max.

Earlier, the Moscow mayor reported downing 23 drones targeting the megalopolis.

News.Az