Air India to suspend Delhi-Washington flights

"The airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month," read a press release from India's flagship airline. "This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026."

Pakistan's closure of airspace affected logistics planning, "leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity", Air India said.

Since April, Indian airlines have faced longer international flights and higher fuel costs as they have been forced to reroute their aircraft since Pakistan closed its airspace to its neighbouring country amid tension over a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir, the control of which each nation claims.

Air India said passengers who have already booked on to flights now cancelled will be contacted and offered alternative arrangements.