Air India to suspend Delhi-Washington flights

Air India announced on Monday that it will halt commercial flights between New Delhi and Washington, citing a "combination of operational factors."

The airline, owned by India's Tata Group, cited a looming shortage of planes and Pakistan's decision to close airspace as the main reasons for the cancellation of flights to and from the US capital, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


News.Az 

