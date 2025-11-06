Airbus eyes Atos’s cybersecurity unit amid growing EU tech rivalry

+ ↺ − 16 px

European aerospace giant Airbus is reportedly exploring a potential takeover of Atos’s cybersecurity division, a move that could strengthen its position in Europe’s rapidly expanding digital defense sector.

According to BFM TV, Airbus has been evaluating Atos’s BDS cybersecurity arm in recent weeks, though no full acquisition of Atos is planned. The report suggests Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury views a complete takeover as “too complicated,” but remains keen on the cybersecurity business, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Airbus declined to comment on “market rumors,” telling it maintains private discussions with partners and suppliers across the industry. Atos, meanwhile, reiterated that its BDS unit is not for sale, repeating its stance from October after reports linked Thales to a similar bid.

Following the report, Atos shares rose around 3% in early Paris trading.

The interest from Airbus underscores growing competition among European defense and tech firms to secure a foothold in cybersecurity — a sector increasingly tied to national security and strategic independence.

