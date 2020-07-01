Yandex metrika counter

Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

Airbus on Tuesday unveiled plans to shed 15,000 jobs within a year, including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future was at stake after the coronavirus outbreak paralysed air travel, Reuters reports. 

Airbus is moving swiftly to counter damage caused by a 40% slump in its 55 billion euro ($61.8 billion) jet business following the pandemic, balancing the belt-tightening against aid offered by European governments.

But the plane maker faces tough talks with governments as well as unions, which immediately pledged to fight compulsory redundancies. A 2008 restructuring triggered rare strikes and some protests.

“It’s going to be a mighty battle to save jobs,” said Francoise Vallin of the CFE-CGC union.

Europe’s biggest aerospace group said it would cut 5,000 posts in France, 5,100 in Germany, 900 in Spain, 1,700 in the UK, and 1,300 elsewhere by mid-2021, for a core total of 14,000.

The overall tally includes another 900 job cuts planned before the crisis at its Premium AEROTEC unit in Germany.


