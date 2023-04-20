Airports in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh contribute to tourism development: KOBIA head

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly-built airports in the liberated Azerbaijani territories contribute to the development of tourism in the country, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event themed “Tourism Business: Current Situation and Prospects” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mammadov recalled that Azerbaijan has already commissioned airports in its liberated Fuzuli and Zangilan districts.

The KOBIA chairman noted that an airport is expected to be inaugurated in liberated Lachin at the end of 2023 or in early 2024.

“These airports contribute to the development of tourism in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. I believe that for the development of tourism in Karabakh, KOBIA, the State Tourism Agency and other relevant bodies should continue close cooperation. As KOBIA, we are always with entrepreneurs and ready to provide them with all kinds of support,” Mammadov added.

News.Az