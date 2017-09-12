AITUI & MSO supporting Azerbaijan on Rohingyas Issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the new hope of World and the recent efforts for the aid to Rohingyas and its stand in recent Organisation of Islamic Countries make a positive image of Baku in Muslim World. President Ilham Aliyev is one of the most dynamic leader of the recent time.

Mufti Ashfaq Hussain Quadri, Founder President of All India Tanzeem Ulama e Islam (AITUI) said in a statement here. AITUI is an apex body of Indian Sufi clerics and considered as a largest body strengthening 1 million members both clerics and the followers. AITUI is going to agitate at Delhi’s busiest Jantar Mantar against Myanmar genocide of Rohingya Muslims this Friday ie September 15 with India’s largest Muslim Students Organisation (MSO). Both the organisation will thank Azerbaijan for it’s prompt enormous help to homeless Rohingyas.

“We find Armenia as the biggest threat to the Muslim Ummah like Myanmar to Rohingyas. Armenia, which has occupied 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territories and has committed genocide against the civilians in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly, cannot be a reliable partner and a friend of the Islamic world and its individual representatives.” Mufti said. “We subscribe the entire statement of Azerbaijan great leader Ilham Aliyev in the opening ceremony of the First Summit on Science and Technology of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Astana, Kazakhstan, that Armenia is continuously doing the fascism. We know that under orders of the Armenian leadership, all our mosques in occupied Azerbaijani lands have been destroyed. The photos of the destroyed mosques of Shusha, Aghdam and the country’s other cities are documentary evidence of Armenian vandalism. Ilham Aliyev is the man of word and we hope that supporting Azerbaijan is supporting Islam, supporting humanism.” Mufti Ashfaq added.

AITUI has complete eye on the Armenian atrocity against general Azeri people. AITUI pledge to the statement of President Ilham Aliyev that Armenia has reached its peak to Islamophobia. “I repeat and find true the entire statement of President Ilham Aliyev that Armenia is trying very hard to expand its ties with various Muslim countries. One should not believe Armenia’s hypocritical and deceitful words. Armenia, which has destroyed our sacred mosques in Azerbaijan, cannot be a friend of Muslim countries,” Mufti Ashfaq Hussain Quadri said.

AITUI earlier supported Azerbaijan and its leadership in its huge gathering at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium general conference on February, 2016 and at Jaipur, Rajasthan on March, 2016. Both the conferences was attended by more than 25,000 people. “AITUI top leadership wants to expand knowledge on how Azerbaijan is supporting Islamic World and how the one of the most dynamic leader of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has given great progress to the country. We are making aware a large portion of Indian population about the atrocity of Armenia. Indian general people do not know about the cruelty of Armenia and we find it is our duty to inform Indian populace about the hate and crime of Armenians.” Mufti stated. AITUI has long stand to supporting Azerbaijan since its independence and the great contribution of former President Heydar Aliyev in the progress of the region.

“Our stand to support Azerbaijan is to firm fraternity among all like minded forces. We consider Armenia as a cruel state and we support Azerbaijan against Armenia.” Shujaat Quadri, General Secretary of Muslim Students Organisation of India stated.

