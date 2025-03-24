Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli attack on Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Separate Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of two media workers, including an Al Jazeera journalist.

Hossam Shabat, a journalist who worked for Al Jazeera Mubasher, was killed in northern Gaza on Monday. Witnesses told the network that his car was targeted in the eastern part of Beit Lahiya, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



Reporting from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum said Shabat, 23, had been previously wounded in another Israeli attack “but he insisted on continuing news reporting” in Gaza.



“The Israeli military targeted his vehicle” without giving “any prior warning”, Abu Azzoum said.



The colleagues of Shabat, have shared his final words.



In a post on X, prewritten by Shabat, his team wrote, “If you’re reading this, it means I have been killed — most likely targeted — by the Israeli occupation forces.” Shabat wrote that over the last 18 months of war, he has dedicated “every moment” to his people.



“I documented the horrors in northern Gaza minute by minute, determined to show the world the truth they tried to bury. I slept on pavements, in schools, in tents—anywhere I could. Each day was a battle for survival. I endured hunger for months, yet I never left my people’s side.”



“I ask you now: do not stop speaking about Gaza,” Shabat added. “Do not let the world look away. Keep fighting, keep telling our stories — until Palestine is free.”



Earlier Monday, an Israeli army attack on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, also killed journalist Mohammad Mansour, who worked for Palestine Today.



Abu Azzoum said Mansour was killed “in his house... alongside his wife and his son”, in an attack that also came without any prior warning.

