Al-Jolani called for the lifting of sanctions against Syria
Abu Mohammed al-Jolani | AFP
The sanctions imposed on Syria should be lifted.This was stated by the leader of the opposition that came to power in Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Damascus, News.Az reports.
"Half of the Syrian population now lives outside the country, and the internal economic infrastructure is destroyed, so we have serious issues that need to be addressed," he added.
According to him, the sanctions imposed on Syria during Bashar al-Assad's time should be lifted.