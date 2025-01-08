Alaska takes legal action against Biden administration over Arctic drilling limits

Drilling at the Conoco-Phillips Carbon location in the National Petroleum Reserve, Alaska. Photo: Judy Patrick/AP

The state of Alaska has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, claiming violations of a Congressional directive that mandates oil and gas development in a section of the federal Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

Monday's lawsuit in the US District Court in Alaska challenges the federal government's December 2024 decision to offer oil and gas drilling leases in an area known as the coastal plain with restrictions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The lawsuit said curbs on surface use and occupancy make it "impossible or impracticable to develop" 400,000 acres (162,000 hectares) of land the US Interior Department plans to auction this month to oil and gas drillers.The limits would severely limit future oil exploration and drilling in the refuge, it added."Interior’s continued and irrational opposition under the Biden administration to responsible energy development in the Arctic continues America on a path of energy dependence instead of utilizing the vast resources we have available," Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.Alaska wants the court to set aside the December decision and prohibit the department from issuing leases at the auction.

News.Az