At Global Baku Forum, Albanian president stresses importance of EU enlargement to Western Balkans

The EU enlargement to the Western Balkans is of great importance, Albanian President Ilir Mete said at a panel session held as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the panel session themed “A Changing Europe and The Security of The Western Balkans,” the president noted that Albania is in favor of the EU’s enlargement to the Western Balkans.

He said that the EU’s policy focuses on building cooperation and ensuring stability.

Ilir Mete also underlined the paramount importance of the Global Baku Forum in terms of discussing urgent issues on the global agenda.

The Albanian president said NATO should also initiate an effective dialogue between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.

News.Az