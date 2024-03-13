Yandex metrika counter

Albanian President arrives in Azerbaijan on a working visit

Albanian President arrives in Azerbaijan on a working visit

The President of the Republic of Albania Bayram Begay arrived on a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 13 to participate in the XI Global Baku Forum, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan's energy minister Parviz Shahbazov and other officials welcomed Albanian President Bayram Begay at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.


