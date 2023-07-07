Yandex metrika counter

Albanian president pays respect to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The Albanian president also put flowers at the grave of the Great Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

President Bajram Begaj then visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Albanian President here.

President Bajram Begaj laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Albanian president enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.


