World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz reach Japan Open final
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz appeared unfazed by his ankle injury as he defeated Casper Ruud in three sets to secure a spot in the final of the Japan Open in Tokyo.
Alcaraz lost the first set 3-6 but then got into his zone as he took the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Earlier, on Sunday Alcaraz brushed aside American Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.
"I felt like I could do everything on court, playing every shot."
Alcaraz had his service broken three times in his previous night's win over Belgium's Zizou Bergs.
He gave Nakashima no such help and blazed into a one-set lead in front of an adoring Tokyo crowd.
World No 33 Nakashima tried to get a foothold in the second set but Alcaraz broke him in the fifth game and never looked back.
The Spaniard spurned three match points but made no mistake a game later, sealing the deal with a vicious forehand that hit the baseline.