Alcaraz overpowers De Minaur to reach Australian Open semis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday, setting up a last-four clash with Alexander Zverev as he moved a step closer to making tennis history.

The Spanish world number one silenced a partisan Melbourne crowd with a commanding 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 victory over local favorite Alex de Minaur at Rod Laver Arena, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 22-year-old has yet to drop a set in the tournament as he targets a maiden title at the Australian Open.

“I’m just really happy with how I’m playing every match. Each round my level is increasing,” Alcaraz said. “Today I felt really comfortable, playing great tennis that I’m really proud of.”

Alcaraz, who had never progressed beyond the quarter-finals in four previous appearances in Melbourne, is bidding to win the only Grand Slam title missing from his collection. Should he defeat Zverev and go on to lift the trophy on Sunday, he would become the youngest man to win all four majors, surpassing compatriot Rafael Nadal, who achieved the feat at the age of 24.

The top seed made a blistering start against sixth-seeded De Minaur, racing into a 3-0 lead in the opening set. The Australian briefly reignited the contest by winning three straight games to level at 3-3, but Alcaraz regrouped to move ahead 5-3. Although he missed an initial chance to close out the set and was broken, Alcaraz raised his intensity at 5-5 to win the next two games and secure the opener.

De Minaur paid the price for missed opportunities, as Alcaraz dominated the second set, wrapping it up in 44 minutes. Carrying that momentum into the third, the Spaniard surged to a 3-0 lead in under 20 minutes and sealed a ruthless victory with his fifth ace.

Earlier, third seed Zverev booked his semi-final place with a 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) win over American Learner Tien, firing down 24 aces in the process.

“I’ve seen him throughout the whole tournament and I know he’s playing great, aggressive tennis,” Alcaraz said of Zverev. “We have to be ready tactically. It’s going to be a great battle.”

Elsewhere, 10-time Melbourne champion Novak Djokovic is set to face Italy’s fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. The winner will meet either two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner or American eighth seed Ben Shelton in the semi-finals.

News.Az