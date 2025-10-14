Alec Baldwin 'fine' after car accident in New York - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actors Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin have said they are “fine” after being involved in a car accident in East Hampton on Monday.

The crash occurred on the side of a highway when Alec swerved to avoid a large garbage truck, causing his white Range Rover to collide with a tree. Photos showed significant damage to the vehicle, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In an Instagram video, Alec, 67, said, “To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. It crushed my wife’s car... but I’m fine, my brother’s fine.” He also thanked local police for their quick response.

The Baldwins were in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival. Alec said he would now travel to Los Angeles to reunite with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children.

Hilaria later confirmed on Instagram that both brothers were unharmed, writing, “Everybody is O.K., nobody was hurt, and that is the most important thing.”

