Aleksandr Lukashenko offers condolences to President Aliyev

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has extended condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center, which led to casualties, Belarus president's website reports.

"In the Republic of Belarus the tragic news of a fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku which caused human casualties was received with deep sorrow," the message reads.

The head of the Belarusian state also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The strong fire broke out at 06:10 (UTC+4) on March 2 in a one-story building of Azerbaijan’s Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

Twenty-five people died as a result of fire, says a joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Health Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The statement says that it was managed to save 30 people of 55 who were in the building of the center during the fire.

