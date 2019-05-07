Ali Hasanov: Azerbaijan needs information support from Turkic countries in Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the most intractable conflicts in the region and the world, the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on political issues, head of the department Ali Hasanov told reporters, Trend reports.

"There are an aggressor and a party subjected to aggression. We need informational support from Turkic-speaking states, because Armenians periodically carried out their propaganda," Hasanov said.

"The strengthening of Turkic Council members' integration in the information sphere is inevitable. For example, during the April battles in 2016, Azerbaijan needed information support. It was necessary to inform the region and the world about the provocations of Armenians, their aggressive policy in the region and the destruction of cultural and religious sites of Azerbaijan. Therefore, I believe that the member countries of the Turkic Council should support each other at such moments," he said.

He added that today, a dirty campaign against Islam is carried out around the world. "Islamic states, Muslim nations are identified with terror, while their culture and values are rejected," he noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

