Ali Hasanov: Mehriban Aliyeva’s appointment will contribute to Azerbaijani state

+ ↺ − 16 px

I congratulate Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her appointment as the first vice-president. I believe that this appointment will contribute to the Azerbaijani people and state in the coming years.

The due statement came from Azerbaijani President's Aide for Public and Political affairs, professor Ali Hasanov Feb.25, APA reports.

“You will observe dynamism in Azerbaijani statehood as a result of this appointment. You will witness dynamic character of Mehriban Aliyeva in the public administration,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az