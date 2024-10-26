Alibaba to pay $433.5 million to settle US class-action lawsuit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alibaba announced on Friday that it has agreed to pay $433.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in the U.S., where investors accused the e-commerce giant of engaging in monopolistic practices.

Alibaba denied wrongdoing, saying it entered the settlement to avoid the cost and disruption of further litigation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The proposed settlement was filed in federal court in Manhattan and requires the approval of U.S. District Judge George Daniels.The lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged that Alibaba claimed it did not violate anti-monopoly or unfair competition laws, despite requiring merchants to choose only one distribution platform.The settlement covers investors in Alibaba's American depositary shares from Nov. 13, 2019, to Dec. 23, 2020, and resolves claims they suffered losses when the market recognized Alibaba's misleading statements and the stock price fell.Lawyers for the plaintiffs in court papers called the proposed deal "an exceptional result," saying it vastly exceeded the median recovery in securities class actions where the investor losses exceeded $10 billion.The maximum damages award the Alibaba investors could have potentially sought had they continued litigating was $11.63 billion, the lawyers wrote.

News.Az