Aliyev posts on inaugural Board of Peace session - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliye has shared a post on social media regarding the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington.

The update was published on the president’s official social media accounts on February 20, News.Az reports.

Prezident İlham Əliyev Vaşinqtonda Sülh Şurasının ilk iclasında (19.02.2026) pic.twitter.com/lsld42GvRL — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) February 20, 2026

News.Az