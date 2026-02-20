Aliyev posts on inaugural Board of Peace session - VIDEO
- 20 Feb 2026 13:05
- 20 Feb 2026 13:16
- 1049675
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/aliyev-posts-on-inaugural-board-of-peace-session-video Copied
Photo: AP Photo
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliye has shared a post on social media regarding the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington.
The update was published on the president’s official social media accounts on February 20, News.Az reports.
Prezident İlham Əliyev Vaşinqtonda Sülh Şurasının ilk iclasında (19.02.2026) pic.twitter.com/lsld42GvRL— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) February 20, 2026