All 20 living Israeli hostages handed over to IDF

All 20 living Israeli hostages have been handed over to the IDF by the Red Cross.

The final 13 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas have been transferred to the IDF by the Red Cross, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Hamas handed over the 13 — named as Elkana Bohbot, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Evyatar David, Rom Braslavski, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, and Ariel Cunio — to the Red Cross in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis.

The hostages will be escorted out of the Strip by Israeli special forces to an army facility near the border community of Re’im for an initial checkup and to meet their families.

Earlier, seven hostages were freed from Gaza City. Now that those 20 have been released, Hamas is no longer holding any living hostages for the first time since its October 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.

Later today, Hamas is set to start returning the remains of the 28 dead hostages it is still holding.

