Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan’s Beatles-style reception

On the red carpet, Teyana Taylor charmed the crowd while dancing with her 5-year-old daughter, Rue, interacting with social media influencers, and showing off her playful side. Other stars joined the festivities: Fran Drescher posed dramatically for iPhones in a top hat and pink feathered stole, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph mingled enthusiastically with fans, and Sofia Carson blew air kisses to the crowd, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Demi Moore, wearing a black Schiaparelli gown with a massive tulle train, skillfully navigated both the carpet and the ballroom. She expertly turned sideways to fit onto her seat, greeting fellow stars like Billy Bob Thornton and Netflix chief Ted Sarandos with warm embraces.

The evening also carried a somber note as Hollywood grieved the loss of Catherine O'Hara. Seth Rogen, who accepted her posthumous award for The Studio, was visibly moved as he consoled O’Hara’s Best in Show co-star Parker Posey with a long embrace. Rogen then quietly returned to his table, taking a moment of reflection amid the celebrations.

The night’s excitement peaked at the afterparty when Michael B. Jordan, winner of Best Actor for Sinners, arrived late. Fans immediately surrounded him, creating a frenzy reminiscent of a Beatles concert. Jordan stood grinning at a private table with both of his Actor Awards displayed before him.

Jean Smart of Hacks even compared the scene to the legendary screams of Beatles fans, marveling at the intensity: “Boys don’t scream; girls do. Why is that?” Jordan eventually exited under the careful guidance of security, heading to his waiting limousine while the crowd’s excitement continued.

The behind-the-scenes energy of the Actor Awards 2026 showed Hollywood’s ability to celebrate triumph, remember its stars, and let fans share in the excitement—all in one unforgettable night.