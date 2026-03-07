The art of Gravity Falls: inside Alex Hirsch’s archives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Every Gravity Falls fan’s dream is about to come true. The Art of Gravity Falls officially launches on September 15, 2026, opening creator Alex Hirsch’s personal archives for the first time. Fans can explore never-before-seen character sketches, lost episode ideas, and every single one of Mabel’s iconic sweaters.

The 252-page book, written by Alex Hirsch and Rob Renzetti with a foreword by animation legend James Baxter, offers a deep dive into the creative process behind the beloved Disney series, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A special Barnes & Noble edition includes a replica of the letter Dipper received in the series finale, making it a must-have for collectors.

What fans will find inside:

Development Art: Unreleased sketches from Alex Hirsch’s archives

Character Designs: Early concepts of Dipper, Mabel, Stan, and the full cast

Lost Content: Cut episodes, deleted jokes, and background concepts

Bonus Material: Interviews with the creative team and foreword by James Baxter

Special Feature: All of Mabel’s sweater designs

Disney Publishing Group describes the book as both a tribute to the show’s artists and a blueprint for aspiring animators who want to bring their ideas to life.

Pre-orders are available now from Disney Publishing, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Amazon. With this being the first official Gravity Falls art book in over a decade, fans are expected to snap it up quickly.

While the book celebrates the series’ past, speculation about a revival continues. No new episodes have been confirmed, but some fans hope this release signals Disney’s renewed interest in the franchise.

