16-year-old Owen Cooper make history at Actor Awards 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

At just 16, Owen Cooper has completed a historic sweep of major television acting awards for his debut role as Jamie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence. Cooper won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, though he was not present to accept the trophy.

Presenters Damson Idris and Yerin Ha announced the win, with Idris joking, “Owen couldn’t be here so I’ll be taking this home, thank you,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born in 2009, Cooper originally aspired to play professional football for Warrington Rylands U15. After watching Tom Holland in The Impossible (2012), he convinced his parents to let him try drama classes. He joined The Drama Mob in Manchester, co-founded by actress Tina O’Brien, and started acting as a hobby.

His audition for Adolescence came through his drama school, which submitted tapes of the region’s strongest young actors. The production team was captivated and offered him the role of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old murder suspect, for which he filmed between July and October 2024 at age 14.

Adolescence is a four-part psychological thriller exploring Jamie’s involvement in a classmate’s death. Cooper’s first on-set scene involved a tense session with therapist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty), where the young actor’s raw emotional intensity impressed the crew. Director Stephen Graham helped him channel complex emotions, and critics called his performance “genuinely scary” and “possibly the best debut ever seen by a child actor.”

The series became Netflix’s second most-watched English-language show following its March 2025 release.

Cooper’s awards streak began at the September 2025 Emmys, where he became the youngest male actor to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at age 15. He followed up with a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Television Award, Gotham TV Award, and now the Actor Award, sweeping all major accolades for his first professional role.

Despite his meteoric rise, Cooper remains grounded and focused on learning. He has filmed roles in the BBC Three series Film Club, Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, and is attached to Cry to Heaven. Outside acting, he enjoys Liverpool F.C., stunts with limits, and aspires to a career on par with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino.

News.Az