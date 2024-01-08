All conditions prevail in Azerbaijan to hold fair and transparent elections: Chief Justice of Supreme Court

+ ↺ − 16 px

The social and political stability prevailing in Azerbaijan is the key prerequisite for holding democratic, free and transparent elections, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov said as he addressed a regional workshop-meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Karimov noted that there are all terms and necessary conditions for holding fair, transparent and free elections in Azerbaijan.

“I do believe that the Central Election Commission (CEC) will fulfil with high professionalism all the tasks set for this year as well. We, as the judicial authority, are also ready to fulfill our obligations in this regard,” he added.

