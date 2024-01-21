Yandex metrika counter

All should put pressure on Armenia to get accurate landmines maps information - Azerbaijani MFA

  • Politics
  • Share
All should put pressure on Armenia to get accurate landmines maps information - Azerbaijani MFA

Landmines, indiscriminately deployed by Armenia, are continuing to pose a threat to innocent civilians, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X, News.az reports.

“Yet another civilian was hit by a landmine, raising the number of victims to 342 since 2020.

All should put pressure on Armenia to get accurate landmines maps information,” the ministry said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      