All should put pressure on Armenia to get accurate landmines maps information - Azerbaijani MFA

Landmines, indiscriminately deployed by Armenia, are continuing to pose a threat to innocent civilians, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X, News.az reports.

“Yet another civilian was hit by a landmine, raising the number of victims to 342 since 2020.

All should put pressure on Armenia to get accurate landmines maps information,” the ministry said.

News.Az