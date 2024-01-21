All should put pressure on Armenia to get accurate landmines maps information - Azerbaijani MFA
Landmines, indiscriminately deployed by Armenia, are continuing to pose a threat to innocent civilians, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X, News.az reports.
“Yet another civilian was hit by a landmine, raising the number of victims to 342 since 2020.
All should put pressure on Armenia to get accurate landmines maps information,” the ministry said.