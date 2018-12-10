Yandex metrika counter

All votes counted in Armenia’s snap parliamentary election – CEC

As of Monday, 7:30am, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has counted all the ballots that were cast in Sunday’s snap parliamentary election in Armenia, news

Accordingly, the My Step Alliance, led by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has won the election, with 70.43% (884,456 votes).

The former ruling Republican Party of Armenia was close to passing the minimum threshold to enter parliament, but it came in fourth, with 4.7% (59,059 votes).

