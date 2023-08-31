Allegations of “blockade” in the region are unacceptable, Baku responds to US State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The allegations of “blockade” in the region are unacceptable, said Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, as he responded to the biased statement made by Matthew Miller, U.S. State Department spokesperson, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan took note of the press statement of the U.S. State Department on the situation in the region. First of all, against the backdrop of the proposals put forward by Azerbaijan to meet the needs of Armenian residents, including the proposal of intensification of usage of the Lachin road in parallel with the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, as well as passage of dozens of Armenian residents in both directions on a daily basis, allegations of “blockade” in the region are unacceptable,” Hajizada said.

The spokesperson stressed that efforts of some representatives of Armenian residents through the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan to block the trucks of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, which are awaiting passage to Khankendi and blockage of the road prove that the allegations of “tense humanitarian situation” in the region unfounded.

“Azerbaijan’s repeated invitations to Armenian residents to hold talks on the issues of reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the delivery of humanitarian cargo to the Karabakh region by various routes, the organization of meetings between the special representative of Azerbaijan and representatives of local Armenian residents, as well as backstepping of Armenia from the agreements on organization of the meetings in this direction through its illegally installed puppet regime are well-known to the U.S.,” he added.

Hajizada emphasized that constant rejection of the proposals of Azerbaijan once again demonstrates that the situation is not at all humanitarian, but rather political in nature.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan is committed to the establishment of peace, security and stability in the region on the basis of respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states, as well as the reintegration of Armenian residents within the framework of the legislation of our country,” the spokesperson concluded.

News.Az