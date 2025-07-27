Altcoin season only just starting as BTC eyes new highs, here are the 2 best ripple (XRP) substitutes to buy

Altcoin season only just starting as BTC eyes new highs, here are the 2 best ripple (XRP) substitutes to buy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin’s new push toward fresh highs has revived altcoin excitement, and analysts say the party is only just beginning. While XRP holders remain shaken by sudden drops, many investors are turning to emerging projects with stronger momentum. Two standouts, Zebec Network and Remittix (RTX), are drawing attention as top picks to replace XRP in portfolios.

XRP Faces Selling Pressure After Sudden Whale Transfers

The XRP latest news is dominated by a harsh 7% drop that stunned traders this week. Currently trading at $3.28, XRP has been stuck in a weak bounce as over $21 million worth of long positions were liquidated.

Market watchers are also reacting to Ripple’s move to transfer 200 million XRP from a dormant 2020 wallet to a new address. This marks the second such transaction in just three days. Meanwhile, August 1 will see another 1 billion XRP unlocked, adding more uncertainty. Ripple's legal battle continues to cast a shadow, with analysts warning of potential price turbulence.

source: TradingView

Even with a long-term bullish outlook, traders are growing cautious. The XRP latest news trend now favors watching for fresh support levels or rotating into coins showing real-time growth and adoption.

Zebec Network Updates Signal Real-World Growth

The Zebec Network updates this week have sparked a clean technical breakout. Zebec surged to $0.0045, breaking out from a multi-week range. The key driver? A new integration with Algorand that allows ALGO to be used via Zebec Cards, accepted anywhere Mastercard is.

This breakthrough follows strong June data. Zebec payroll volume climbed to $43 million, while its card program moved $52 million in the last 4 weeks. Nearly 11,900 cards are now active in 97 countries, thanks to fresh user inflows and U.S. business adoption.

source: TradingView

Zebec Network is becoming a crypto with real utility, making it a serious contender in the “next big altcoin 2025” conversation. With strong fundamentals and key low cap crypto gem potential, the Zebec Network updates paint a bullish picture.

Remittix Continues To Dominate the PayFi Conversation

As other altcoins slow, Remittix is still moving fast. With growing investor interest, Remittix is being dubbed the “XRP 2.0” for its potential to transform global crypto payments. The recent announcement of its wallet beta launch on September 15, 2025, adds to the hype.

Here’s why Remittix is topping lists for the best crypto to buy now:

Raised over $16.9M, with 563M+ tokens sold at $0.0842

Wallet beta drops September 15 with full crypto wallet functions

Real-world use cases already underway in Africa and Southeast Asia

Limited-time 50% token bonus boosts buying interest

Called a cross-chain DeFi project with low gas fees and global reach

Backed by hype as the next 100x crypto by multiple analysts

With the XRP latest news looking shaky and the Zebec Network updates heating up, investors are reshuffling their portfolios. Remittix is stealing the spotlight with new features, big money raised and growing demand across centralized exchanges and DeFi platforms alike.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix$250K

Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az