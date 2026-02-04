Amazon AWS lands major AI cloud deal ahead of Q4

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon’s cloud division has secured a major multi-year artificial intelligence and cloud services agreement, reinforcing demand for its cloud business just ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings release.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has signed a three-year cloud and AI deal with Prosus, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the company. While exact financial details were not disclosed, the agreement highlights continued strong corporate spending on AI-driven cloud infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under the deal, Prosus will migrate its cloud and AI workloads to AWS and use Amazon’s global data center network. The partnership also includes collaboration with Amazon teams to expand AI tools while optimizing operational costs.

The agreement comes as Amazon prepares to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Analysts expect adjusted earnings per share to reach about $1.97, compared with $1.86 in the same period a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise roughly 12.6% year-over-year to about $211 billion.

Industry analysts say the deal reflects a broader trend in corporate technology spending. While many companies remain cautious about overall budgets, investment in cloud infrastructure and AI tools continues, as businesses look to reduce long-term operating costs and improve efficiency.

For Prosus, shifting systems to AWS is expected to help standardize operations across its business portfolio and support faster rollout of AI solutions. For Amazon, the deal adds to a growing backlog of long-term cloud revenue commitments, supporting stable future growth for AWS.

The agreement also underscores the resilience of AI-related cloud spending even during periods of broader economic caution. Companies are increasingly prioritizing AI investments that can deliver productivity gains, automate processes and support digital transformation strategies.

Market analysts remain broadly optimistic about Amazon’s long-term outlook. Many forecasts continue to point to strong upside potential for the company’s stock, supported by steady cloud demand, expanding AI capabilities and growth across its core business segments.

The deal highlights how major technology companies are competing aggressively to secure long-term AI infrastructure contracts as global demand for AI computing power continues to expand.

News.Az