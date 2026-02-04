NY, NJ sue Trump administration over tunnel funding

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York and New Jersey have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking an emergency court order to restore federal funding for the multi-billion-dollar Hudson River tunnel project, as construction faces a possible halt.

The legal action, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, follows a separate challenge submitted a day earlier by the Gateway Development Commission, which oversees the project. Officials warn that without immediate funding, construction work could stop within days, potentially affecting around 1,000 workers involved in the project, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The dispute centers on a massive infrastructure initiative valued at about $16 billion. The project includes repairing an existing rail tunnel and building a new one connecting New Jersey and Manhattan. It is considered critical to maintaining rail traffic between the two states and is described as one of the most important transportation projects in the United States.

New York and New Jersey officials argue the funding freeze is politically motivated. The lawsuit claims the move was intended to target political rivals, though federal authorities have not publicly responded in detail to those allegations.

The funding dispute dates back to October, when President Donald Trump said he had terminated the project. Since then, the U.S. Department of Transportation has declined to release previously approved funds that were allocated during the previous administration.

The White House has pushed back against criticism, stating that political disagreements have stalled progress and accusing Democratic leaders of refusing to negotiate. Officials argue that an agreement could still be reached if negotiations move forward.

The tunnel project plays a crucial role in regional transportation. The existing Hudson River tunnel, built in 1910, was severely damaged during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Experts warn that failure of the aging structure could severely disrupt commuting in one of the country’s most economically important regions.

More than 200,000 passengers and over 400 trains use the corridor daily. The wider metropolitan area connected by the tunnel contributes roughly 10% of U.S. economic output, highlighting the project’s national economic significance.

Nearly $2 billion has already been spent on the initiative. The project has received about $15 billion in federal support commitments and is considered the largest infrastructure project currently underway in the United States.

The Transportation Department has previously raised compliance concerns related to small business participation rules, which project officials say they are following in line with federal law.

The case now moves to the courts as construction deadlines approach and political tensions continue to shape the future of one of the country’s most critical transportation upgrades.

News.Az