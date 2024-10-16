Amazon basin rivers reach record lows amid severe drought

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rivers in the Amazon basin fell to unprecedented low levels in October 2024 as severe drought affected large parts of South America, News.Az reports.

Months of reduced rainfall have intensified fires, dried out crops, and disrupted transportation and hydroelectric power across Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela.Satellite data from NASA’s Landsat imagery revealed the dramatic decrease in water levels, particularly in the Solimões River near Tabatinga, Brazil. On October 4, river gauge data confirmed that water levels had fallen to a record low of 254 centimeters below normal, with similar conditions recorded near several other key cities and lakes across the region.Experts link the drought to the lingering effects of El Niño, which disrupted rainfall patterns, exacerbating the region's water crisis.

News.Az