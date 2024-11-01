Amazon, Intel, Chevron and Boeing rise premarket; Apple falls

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures rose Friday, as investors digested more earnings from the vital tech sector ahead of the crucial monthly jobs report, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock fell 1.7% after the iPhone maker unveiled a current-quarter revenue outlook in the low- to mid-single-digits, missing the top-end of Wall Street estimates, in a possible sign of caution ahead of the key holiday trading period.Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock rose 7% after the e-commerce giant reported third-quarter earnings that surpassed analysts’ estimates, overshadowing lower-than-expected guidance for the upcoming quarter.Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock rose 5.3% after the chipmaker expressed optimism about the future of its PC and server businesses, forecasting current-quarter revenue above estimates.Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock rose 1.8% after the oil giant beat third-quarter earnings expectations, lifted its fourth-quarter dividend and returned $9.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter.Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stock rose 2.1% after the oil major reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, and returned more than $7 billion to shareholders.Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock rose 2.3% after the union representing the roughly 33,000 striking workers endorsed a new pay offer from the aircraft manufacturer that includes a 38% wage bump over the next four years.Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock rose 20% after the software company raised its annual revenue growth forecast, anticipating a surge in demand from enterprise clients for its cloud software.B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) stock rose 0.5% after the financial services company announced plans to sell a portion of its Wealth Management business to Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), up 0.9%, for between $27 million and $35 million in cash.

