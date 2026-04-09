Amazon invests $25B in Mississippi, creating 2,000 jobs

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Amazon's total planned investment in Mississippi has reached $25 billion, with the creation of 2,000 jobs expected.

Two years ago, Amazon broke ground on its first data center campus in Madison County—the largest capital investment in Mississippi's history at the time. That milestone was followed by a $3 billion planned investment in Warren County, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Today, we're proud to share that our total statewide planned investment has reached $25 billion, with plans to create 2,000 high-skilled jobs across all our Mississippi data center operations, further solidifying the state's position as a leader in technology and innovation.

Amazon's planned expansion includes an additional $11 billion investment in Madison County and a $1 billion investment in Hinds County, where we are transforming the former Delphi manufacturing plant into a cutting-edge data center facility.

Our data centers house advanced cloud computing infrastructure that powers services that people rely on every day—from health care systems that help patients get better outcomes, to innovations helping farmers grow more food with less water, to research capabilities at a scale not previously possible. These are practical and tangible benefits that solve real challenges and improve lives.

And the impact extends well beyond technology; our data centers are also creating lasting economic opportunity. In Madison County alone, more than 75 Mississippi companies are engaged in construction and operations, employing thousands of construction workers, electricians, and operational staff.

“Amazon isn’t just reinvesting in Mississippi—the company is once again betting on our people. $25 billion in two years is providing Mississippians with high-tech, high-paying opportunities, strengthening our communities, and showing the world that our state is open for business," Governor Tate Reeves said. “This is what transformational economic growth looks like, and it’s happening right here, right now. This is Mississippi’s time."

“Amazon’s $25 billion investment in Mississippi to build data centers will create 2,000 high-skilled jobs and bring new energy generation to the grid," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's Chief global affairs and legal officer. "We’re covering all our energy expenses, increasing our investment in Madison County, expanding into Warren County, and transforming a former manufacturing plant in Hinds County—producing reliable infrastructure that will serve Mississippi for generations. Governor Reeves and local leaders have been outstanding partners, and we're just getting started.”

How Amazon is creating jobs and economic opportunity in Mississippi

Amazon’s investments are helping transform Mississippi’s economy and are projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue, providing sustainable funding for essential services, schools, and infrastructure improvements that will benefit residents.

"It's brought in more work to this area than we've ever seen," said Jeff Cox, president of Birdsong Construction, a second-generation company based in Clinton, Mississippi. "We're seeing transformational progress that's creating careers and building Mississippi's future."

"Amazon has been an incredible partner in Mississippi's economic development," said Joey Deason, president and CEO of Madison County Economic Development Authority. "At the end of the day, this collaboration translates to increased paychecks, expanded small business opportunities, and a stronger tax base for generations.”

Our state-of-the-art data centers are just one piece of Amazon's growing Mississippi presence. We have also invested more than $5.8- billion in operations infrastructure and compensation to our employees across fulfillment, logistics, delivery, and retail operations. This investment supports over 7,000 full- and part-time employees and an additional 11,000-plus indirect jobs in construction, logistics, and professional services.

Amazon is building infrastructure responsibly

As we expand, we're ensuring communities benefit directly. Amazon has worked with Entergy Mississippi to ensure we pay 100% of the costs associated with our new data center campuses, covering all expenses for new energy infrastructure and upgrades that also strengthen overall grid reliability for all customers.

Our $25 billion planned investment also directly enables Entergy Mississippi's Superpower Mississippi initiative—a transformational commitment to modernize the state’s energy grid with $300 million in improvements at no cost to existing ratepayers. The initiative delivers measurable benefits, including a 50% improvement in grid reliability across the state and a 50% reduction in power outages.

In fact, Entergy Mississippi recently announced its Fair Share Plus pledge and delivered more than $2 billion in savings for customers in the state as a result of Amazon’s contributions and other data center agreements.

In addition, Amazon has invested in five renewable energy projects that are enabling 616 megawatts of new carbon-free energy in Mississippi through solar and wind farms across the state—enough to power 152,000 U.S. homes. These projects include Delta Wind, the state’s first utility-scale wind farm, which will generate tens of millions of dollars in consistent tax revenue for local communities.

How Amazon is preserving local water resources in Mississippi

We’re committed to ensuring our growth in Mississippi strengthens, rather than strains, the water resources available to all residents and businesses in the state.

Amazon’s data centers in Mississippi use outside air for cooling 91% of the year, eliminating water-based cooling during that time. During the hottest 9% of the year, we strategically deploy water-based cooling. Beginning in 2027, Amazon’s facility in Canton will transition entirely to using recycled wastewater for cooling, reusing an average of 83 million gallons annually.

News.Az