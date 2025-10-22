Amazon launches 15-minute delivery service in UAE
Photo: Reuters
Amazon has rolled out its new ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, in the United Arab Emirates, promising to deliver essential items within just 15 minutes.
The service uses neighborhood-based micro-fulfillment centers to speed up deliveries and enhance convenience for customers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
With this move, Amazon aims to strengthen its position in the region’s growing e-commerce and quick-commerce markets.