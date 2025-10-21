Brazil approves oil drilling in sensitive Amazon region, sparking environmental backlash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras has received a licence to drill for oil near the mouth of the Amazon River, a decision that has alarmed environmentalists ahead of the UN climate talks (COP30) in Belem next month.

The expansion of oil exploration, supported by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is intended to generate revenue to fund Brazil’s climate transition. However, critics argue it contradicts the country’s climate leadership, as Brazil is set to host international negotiations on reducing fossil fuel dependence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The licence covers the Foz de Amazonas region, granted after a five-year approval process. Brazil’s environmental agency Ibama defended the move, citing a “rigorous environmental licensing process.”

Environmental groups, including Brazil’s Climate Observatory NGO, have vowed to challenge the decision in court. Former Ibama president Suely Araujo said:

“How can our diplomats advocate for the shift away from fossil fuels … when the country is intensifying fossil fuel exploration and production?”

The decision has sparked concerns about undermining Brazil’s credibility on climate issues during COP30, scheduled for November 10–21.

