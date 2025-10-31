Amazon shares surge on strong cloud and AI boom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon shares surged nearly 12% in premarket trading on Friday after the company reported strong growth in its cloud division and issued an upbeat sales forecast, easing investor concerns that it was lagging behind rivals in the artificial intelligence race.

Revenue at Amazon Web Services (AWS) — the centerpiece of the company’s AI strategy — rose 20% in the third quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The growth, while slightly behind Microsoft Azure’s 40% and Google Cloud’s 34%, underscored renewed momentum in Amazon’s cloud business driven by surging demand for AI-related services.

However, analysts said the rebound marked a potential turning point for Amazon.

The company's $33 billion in quarterly cloud revenue is more than double of Google's $15.16 billion.

"There was definitely concern about AWS losing market share to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital.

"But now AWS is aboard the train as well and they're seeing a big revenue increase."

The Seattle-based company has relied on strong cloud demand to offset pressures on e-commerce as consumer spending softens amid tariff uncertainty and inflation.

Still, worries over its slower pace in winning major AI deals have weighed on the stock, up just 1.6% this year, making it the worst performer among the "Magnificent Seven."

CEO Andy Jassy said on Thursday AWS is "growing at a pace we haven't seen since 2022," citing strong demand for AI and core infrastructure. Like other Big Tech firms, Amazon also forecast increased capital spending over the next year. Amazon's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio recently stood at 29.63, surpassing Alphabet's 25.98 but trailing Microsoft's 31.72. The company's retail and advertising businesses also delivered strong performances. Retail revenue rose 11% year-over-year, outpacing most large U.S. peers, while advertising sales jumped 24% to $17.7 billion. "Amazon's retail results were very good. They're growing 11% year over year. Name me another big retailer in America growing that fast - they don't exist," said Jed Ellerbroek of Argent Capital. The company has been expanding ad placements across Echo devices, grocery carts, and sponsored listings, helping boost margins and diversify revenue.

News.Az