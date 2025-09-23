Amazon to shut all 19 British 'Fresh' stores

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is closing all of its "Fresh" markets in the UK as part of a strategy to realign its global grocery retail focus with its Whole Foods chain.

The global retail giant said its plan to close all 19 of its Amazon Fresh stores in Britain arrived following a "thorough evaluation of business operations and the very substantial growth opportunities in online delivery," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"In response to strong customer demand, we are working hard to add more grocery selection online and expand our delivery services to new areas," according to a blog post.

Company officials added that at least five of the sites will be converted into an Amazon-owned Whole Foods store after it acquired the upscale organic grocery chain in 2017 for over $13 billion.

