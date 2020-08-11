Ambassador: Azerbaijani FM’s visit to Turkey – very important stage in deepening bilateral ties

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s visit to Turkey is a very important stage in deepening and boosting Baku-Ankara ties, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told News.Az.

“As you know, Turkey-Azerbaijan relations are characterized as ‘two states, one nation’,” the ambassador said.

He noted that the two countries have managed to expand bilateral relations in all areas. “In this regard, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s visit to Ankara is of special importance,” Ozoral added.

