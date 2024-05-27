Ambassador Suleymanov: Azerbaijan's goals for 106th Independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

"On the 106th anniversary of its independence, ensuring regional peace, supporting global climate action, and promoting intercultural dialogue are on Azerbaijan's agenda," reads an article by Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, published in the London-based "Diplomat" magazine on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.



The article provides information on the achievements of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and its legal successor, the Republic of Azerbaijan.It emphasizes that in its 106th year of independence, Azerbaijan is actively contributing to the maintenance of global peace and security as a responsible member of the international community.The article also details Azerbaijan's goals related to its chairmanship of the COP29 conference this year. It highlights that President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan has declared 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" to demonstrate support for climate change actions at both national and international levels. As a leader in the transition to green energy in the region, Azerbaijan plans to transform the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur Economic Zones and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic into net-zero emission zones by 2050.Additionally, the article mentions that Azerbaijan and Armenia are currently closer to peace than ever, and after 30 years of intense conflict, it is time to turn the page on confrontation in the region and work towards sustainable peace.The Ambassador noted in his article that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, as reliable partners, are strengthening every day. He expressed gratitude to the British side for being ready to share its rich experience in climate change with Azerbaijan. In turn, Azerbaijan's readiness to cooperate with all partners, including the United Kingdom, to mutually strengthen climate actions and successfully hold the COP29 conference at the end of this year was highlighted.For the full article, please follow this link

News.Az