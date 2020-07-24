Ambassador Suleymanov meets with members of Azerbaijani community in U.S. via videoconferencing

Ambassador Suleymanov meets with members of Azerbaijani community in U.S. via videoconferencing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held between the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the U.S. Elin Suleymanov with members of several Azerbaijani communities living in various U.S. states through videoconferencing.

The meeting was held on the initiative of the Congress of Azerbaijani Societies of America (CASA), the Azerbaijani Embassy in the U.S. said on Friday.

The CASA Network, as an independent network and networking platform of volunteers, was created on the initiative of Azerbaijanis living in Texas, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, California and Florida.

The meeting participants observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani military servicemen and civilians, who died during Armenia’s recent military provocations in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the two countries’ border.

Suleymanov appreciated the community members’ initiative, noting that in recent days Azerbaijanis living in the US found themselves in a difficult situation, as well as the expediency of jointly solving urgent issues by community members.

The ambassador spoke about Azerbaijan's cooperation with the US Congress and other state structures, and expressed deep gratitude to the community members for their support and contribution to bilateral relations between the two states.

Suleymanov called on the Azerbaijani communities to be more active in view of the provocations that the Armenian lobby is committing against Azerbaijan.

Then he spoke about the participation of communities in the actions held in the US states against the aggression of Armenia, thanked those who held the action in front of the embassy in Washington, thus supporting Azerbaijan, its flag, the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

“Restrained and cultural behavior of our citizens and compatriots during the protest actions can exemplify to others, and it cannot be compared with the extremely aggressive and wild behavior of Armenians,” Suleymanov noted.

The ambassador also regretfully recalled the incident that took place in LA.

“By the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, they will be provided with comprehensive support from the state,” he noted.

Noting the existing threat from the Armenian radical groups for the Azerbaijani citizens, including diplomatic missions in the US, Suleymanov urged his compatriots to be prudent and observe precautions.

Suleymanov said that he understands and shares the community members’ concern and fair anger, but at the same time urged not to succumb to the provocations of Armenian radicals, to be restrained and cold-blooded, and to demonstrate unity.

During the discussion, which lasted more than two hours, many topics were raised.

News.Az